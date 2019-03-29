Previous: 2005 to 2006 Mid-Aughts
2007 and 2008 were quite the years: a time of friendship and drug experimentation and further travel, and then back to Burning Man… Which leads to the moment you’ve all been waiting for, at last I move to China!
Previous: 2005 to 2006 Mid-Aughts
2007 and 2008 were quite the years: a time of friendship and drug experimentation and further travel, and then back to Burning Man… Which leads to the moment you’ve all been waiting for, at last I move to China!
Kiss & Tell by Japanese-American artist MariNaomi is quite the hypersexual graphic memoir. (Which was recommended to me by a friend who compared this work to my own comic project, if I may say so.) To be honest, these tales have left me with mixed feelings. I always like a good uncensored tell-all, and I certainly respect the bravery of the artist to share all her most personal intimate moments.
But that sure was a whole lot of underage teenage sex, and it seemed wrong to me somehow. Am I losing my own “edginess”, or is it that in the post-Metoo era this 2011 book hasn’t aged well, and now we all know better when reading about high school girls fucking guys in their twenties… Like, is that what everyone in the Bay Area was like in the 80s and 90s? For this reader anyway, it was a bit much.
(Not that these experiences are celebrated exactly, but the straightforward way the memories are swiftly paged over makes one wonder if there’s some kind of a lesson missing or not. Perhaps I’m just missing the point though.)
The narrative is scattered, from one youthful vignette to the next, that is okay as a work of this nature. The most engaging parts do seem to have a greater story structure however, such as when she was a teen runaway or dated the guy who was in and out of jail–is it too judgey to point out her apparently questionable taste in men– and then the most interesting sort of storyline is towards the end when the author is in her first longterm relationship fraught with the challenges of an open relationship. That always makes for interesting drama! The same-sex encounters once she hits her twenties also somehow come across deeper than the earlier dramatic flings. Oh, and lest I forget to add the LSD psychedelia experiences were also drawn with much heart. Both sex and drugs make for a good read…
Kiss & Tell: A Romantic Resume, Ages 0 to 22 is presented in the understated indie comics style, with simple pure art and it works well in that context. I’d definitely agree that an autobiography the cartoon form is an excellent way to delve into the roughness that is one’s own memories. As a whole considering the emotional depth, art, and storytelling (discomfort or not), I’ll give it 3.5 stars and I’ll even round up.
I humbly thank MariNaomi for sharing.
Previous: 2002 to 2004 Early-Aughts
Covering the years 2005 to 2006, in which I traveled to Europe (with my mom), met my first true girlfriend, and finally re-moved to California. There I failed in L.A., but I did make some short films. And I began to write…
The Ghosts of Nagasaki: A Novel
Ray is the author of the novel “South Morning China Blues” and many other works of fiction and autobiography.
At the moment, he is working on an autobiographical graphic novel entitled “Always Goodbye”. You can follow his progress on Webtoons here:
https://www.webtoons.com/en/challenge…
What does being an indie author mean to you?
To me, being an indie author means being an author by any means necessary. The writing and story-telling and creativity in-of themselves are more important than being part of some big publishing company. Learning to market oneself is key, of course, but ultimately the fact that I’m willing to put myself out there without a big support structure shows that the writing is at the core of being an indie author…
What are your writing quirks and habits?
I used to stay up late writing, because it’s a quiet peaceful time and everyone would leave me alone. I don’t…
View original post 286 more words
Previous: New Millennium 2000 – 2001
2002 to 2004, featuring moving to California for a year, terrible Bush-era politics/war, then triumphant return to Cincinnati–in which we live in a party house and go to college and grow up. And I go to Japan!
Previous: Late 90s
2000 to 2001, Happy New Year! I finally somehow graduate, Israel travel x 2, and some reflection on girls. Then, yet another national tragedy… Welcome to the 21st Century
Happy New Year!
So at this time of reflection, I think back on 2018 and all that’s happened. It was yet another great personal year, while the world around seemed to fall apart…
Obviously, if you’ve been paying attention, my own big news is that I’ve been working on my autobiographical comic Always Goodbye. Stay tuned for more. Eventually, a completed book. (Guess this is replacing my ‘career’ as a prose author, huh)
This past year I moved to the more central part of Taipei, and I’m continuing to enjoy living in Taiwan. As more and more news develops from the bamboo curtain–like that social credit score everyone is talking about but I’m not even going to get into–I’m quite glad to have escaped the People’s Republic.
I kind of did a ridiculous amount of travel in ’18. I started out last New Year’s in Japan, then went to Africa, and in the summer I returned to America to sadly sell my entire comics collection. For 2019, I plan to not get into an airplane even once.
And there were a whole lot of superhero movies.
As for the rest of the world. Well, politics. It was an exhausting year in which most things seem to have gotten worse, but there was also a bit of hope. Personally, I’m so very over it. Perhaps it’s all finally coming to a head. This chapter of history needs to close already, doesn’t it?
It’s been a while since I felt like writing an entire overt political post, and I’m sure you all know by now how I truly feel. American has learned some dark things about itself, and the time has come to get better. Consequences may be in the coming. And once it’s over with, I hope to never ever say the T-word for the rest of my life because that guy has gotten enough of my bloody attention and I’d just rather focus on other things.
Well, here’s hoping!
Please have yourselves a great 2019, everyone 😀
Ray
Previous: Mid 90s
1997 to 1999… a time of new friends, crippling depression, and various punk scenes as the kid struggles to keep it together while high school just ends
Previous: Early 90s
Latest chapters of Always Goodbye on Webtoons.com
1994 to 1996, with dog and religion and continuing education and new best friend and reading and CDs and the all more trouble
Previous: My Late-80s Childhood
Follow the latest chapters of Always Goodbye on Webtoons
Featuring being a weird kid, divorce, and becoming a fanboy…
Presenting the years 1985 to 1989, concluding my first decade alive. Indianapolis, Cincinnati, family …
(Previously, see: Prologue-1954-1984)
See new posts at Webtoons.com.
This here is my autobiographical comic, Always Goodbye. Just a humble lo-fi take on my life, year-by-year…
Read them first at Webtoons.com: https://www.webtoons.com/en/challenge/always-goodbye/list?title_no=224697
Prologue, my parents meet in the middle of the world, I am born, and the family grows and goes. Suffice to say, to be continued–
I recently went to the opening of Red Room’s current art exhibition in Taipei: Visual Dialogues XXVI (藝術對畫). The venue was filled pieces by rising artists based in Taipei, both international and local. The theme, of course, was red.
Some of my favorite works include paintings by Adam Dupois and Liya Un, the ‘radioactive’ socially-conscious print The time between the stones by Germain Canon, and the glass sculpture Suspended Scarlet Cosmos by Bronwen Shelwell. All curated by Sean Gaffney.
Red Room features its Visual Dialogues series on the first Sunday of each month. More information can be found on the website redroomtaipei.com.
This show runs until October 6th and the address is Jianguo S. Rd. Sec.1 #177/
建國南路一段177號2F.
Once again, my take on the main four types of expats —